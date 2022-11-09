Cory Hardrict Celebrates 43rd Birthday amid Divorce from Tia Mowry

Cory Hardrict is choosing to celebrate.

As the American Sniper actor turned 43 on Wednesday, and he began the festivities with a throwback photo of himself.

"Happy Birthday to Gods warrior," he wrote on an Instagram Story post alongside a childhood school photo.

The Chi star Lena Waithe shared a birthday tribute to Hardrict as well, writing "Happy Birthday [Cory]!!!" He responded, "Thank you family," with a prayer hands emoji.

Hardrict's costar Camille Hyde from his current CW series All American: Homecoming was among the many friends and fans who posted tributes that the actor shared on his Story.

Hardrict is currently in the midst of a divorce from Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry. The pair, who announced their divorce in October, save children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. Mowry requested joint physical and legal custody in her divorce filing.

Mowry announced the split on her Instagram account. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote, sharing a black and white photo of herself and Hardrict.

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

She added, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Hardrict didn't issue his own statement on the split, though he denied infidelity was involved and just ahead of the split had shared a now-deleted Instagram Story quote that read, "Acting off of emotions will cost you every time."

Mowry, 44, had not commented on her ex's birthday at time of publication, though she did post about self-care Tuesday on Instagram.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, she shared some "Tea with Tia" about being "intentional" with fashion choices: "If I want to feel like I'm in, or be in a great mood, I will intentionally wear something bright and colorful. ... If I want to feel, like, really kind of sexy and, like, bossy and just strong and powerful, I will choose to wear leather."

In a post on her main page, she captioned a video, "With new chapters comes anxiety, uncertainty, and fear. Having a routine helps me clear my mind and hit the reset button."

She continued, "My morning routine isn't about being perfect, but about finding rituals that remind me that pouring into my own cup helps me feel more grounded as I navigate this new chapter of my life. When I can savor a slow start, it's easier for me to practice my daily gratitudes, be more productive and focused, and thus, be the better version of myself. 🙏🏽❤️ #SelfCareIsntSelfish"