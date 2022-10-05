Cory Hardrict Calls Allegations He Cheated on Tia Mowry 'Lies!'

Cory Hardrict is shooting down rumors that infidelity caused his wife Tia Mowry to file for divorce.

Speculation surrounding the split ramped up on Tuesday after Mowry's announcement, with some fans pointing to the possibility of Hardrict, 42, cheating on the Sister, Sister star, 44.

One commenter on Instagram even responded to a post: "Cory nooooo. Don't fumble Tia!"

The All American: Homecoming star offered a simple response: "Lies!"

Hardrict's rep declined to comment for PEOPLE's story.

Mowry and Hardrict wed in 2008. After 14 years of marriage, the longtime couple — who share son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4 — called it quits.

Announcing the pair's separation via Instagram on Tuesday, Mowry said it wasn't an "easy" decision for the pair.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

"I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives," she added.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, though she did not list a date of separation. But she is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Both Mowry and Hardrict shared cryptic posts across social media after the breakup was publicized. In a now-expired Instagram Story post, the actor wrote: "Acting off of emotions will cost you every time."

For Mowry's part, she shared several emotional posts across Twitter. "Reminder: You are enough. You deserve love. And you deserve to be understood for who you truly are," she wrote in one tweet, adding in a second, "I am love ❤️ I will only choose to see love. I hope you will too."