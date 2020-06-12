Coronavirus Lockdown Has Brought Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ‘Closer,’ Source Says

"Khloé and Tristan are great co-parents" and "they also really like each other," a source tells PEOPLE

Although multiple celebrity couples have called it quits amid the coronavirus pandemic, exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have drawn "closer" to one another in recent months.

A source tells PEOPLE that the former couple, who share 2-year-old daughter True, are "clearly enjoying each other's company" as they continue to spend more time together while co-parenting their little girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The lockdown made them closer," the insider continues. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

The source also says that "Khloé and Tristan are great co-parents" and "they also really like each other."

"Tristan has been on his best behavior. Khloé is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloé would get back with him," says the source.

The source adds: "She isn't dating anyone else."

Though they're not back together, Thompson, 29, has made his adoration for Khloé publicly known, most recently raving over the Revenge Body star's new look late last month.

Khloé, 35, debuted her "bronde" locks on Instagram, showing off the new color in a series of super glam Instagram photos.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty

"Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋," the mother of one wrote in a cheeky caption, tagging celebrity hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham as well as makeup artist Ash K. Holm.

The new look received rave reviews from many of her famous followers, including Thompson, who is no stranger to leaving affectionate comments on Khloé’s social media posts. “Baddie,” he wrote underneath the image, alongside a red heart emoji. “P.S. I’m all for the caption.”

Khloé and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player called it quits last year after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn’t their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

Still, the exes have remained friendly and even discussed the possibility of having a second child together.

During season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloè spoke with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner about Thompson being a sperm donor.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian with Tristan Thompson and True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

"I do have a sperm donor," Khloé told Kourtney and Kendall.

“You do?” said Kourtney, 41.

Khloé clarified that she was actually referring to her ex.

“He has to sign legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor,” Khloé explained. “But you never know — like if what in three years I get married to someone and I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t want that.' ”

Khloé underwent a successful egg retrieval and decided that her best chance of having a successful pregnancy in the future is to create a few embryos and leave other eggs frozen.

"I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and I," Khloé added during a confessional. "I really think I will feel a lot better knowing I have five embryos in the freezer and they are there if I want to use them."

And Thompson was completely on board with her decision. During a FaceTime call, he agreed to donate his sperm.