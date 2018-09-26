Corinne Olympios is not a fan of Colton Underwood as the new Bachelor.

“I just have some insincere feelings from him,” the Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum said during a radio interview on the Domenick Nati Show Tuesday.

When asked if she believes that Underwood, 26, is “really a virgin or if it’s all an act,” Olympios revealed she does not believe the former NFL star.

“I do think that was a lie. I just don’t buy it,” she said.

If it were up to her, the new Bachelor star would be Blake Horstmann. “I liked Blake a lot, I totally thought it should’ve been Blake. Colton was a crowd favorite and that was what they were interested in,” Olympios said.

RELATED: Colton Underwoods Meets 3 of His Bachelor Contestants, Talks Being a Virgin in the Fantasy Suite

As for the advice she would give Underwood, she shared: “Don’t let the fame get to your head. I don’t like guys who get cocky after that.”

This is not the first time Olympios has spoken out against Underwood’s casting.

“I hope he finds love soon, cause they’re really exhausting this storyline,” she told Page Six earlier this month about his third stint on the ABC franchise. (Underwood competed on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette and was on the recent season of BiP.)

“Good luck in the fantasy suites … not like he’d know good from bad anyway,” she added.

RELATED: Chris Harrison Says Colton Underwood Is the Next Bachelor Because He Gives Us ‘the Best TV’

Another BiP alum also expressed uncertainty over Underwood being the next Bachelor.

“I love Colton, don’t get me wrong — but [he’s] not my Bachelor,” Dean Unglert told Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.

“You know, he’s a little young. He’s younger than me,” he said. “He might be more advanced in his life than I am, but I don’t necessarily see him marrying the woman that he chooses … for a plethora of reasons. One, I don’t think he knows exactly what he wants.”

Unglert added, “I just think it’s going to be a dumpster fire.”