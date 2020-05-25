Corey La Barrie's Parents File Wrongful Death Suit Against Ink Master's Daniel Silva: Reports

YouTube star Corey La Barrie died in a car crash on his 25th birthday earlier this month

Former Ink Master star Daniel Silva is being sued for wrongful death by YouTuber Corey La Barrie's parents, according to multiple reports.

Per TMZ, InTouch and Entertainment Tonight, Simon La Barrie and Lissa Burton are suing Silva and his company, Daniel Silva Tattoos, alleging the tattooist — who pleaded not guilty last week to killing Corey after a fatal car crash — was negligent in the hours and moments leading up to Corey's death earlier this month on his 25th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to documents obtained by the outlets, Corey's parents allege that Silva was driving at an unsafe and unreasonable speed when he was in the car with Corey, claiming he "failed to use reasonable care" while operating the vehicle and thus was in violation of California law.

They also allege that Silva was under the influence of alcohol and/or other unknown substances, which they claim were provided by his tattoo company. TMZ reports that a source close to Silva denied the allegation.

PEOPLE has reached out to Silva and his attorney for comment.

Corey's parents are reportedly suing for compensatory damages, costs of suit and pre-judgment and post-judgment interest as well as any fair and equitable relief.

Image zoom Corey La Barrie Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The fatal incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on May 10 in Los Angeles when "a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control," according to the Los Angeles Police Department. "Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue."

Silva had to be stopped from leaving the crash site, authorities alleged.

"The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid," the LAPD previously told PEOPLE. "No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

Silva was photographed at the scene being transported via stretcher to an ambulance by the Los Angeles Daily News. It is not clear what injuries he sustained.

Corey had been riding in the passenger seat, TMZ reported. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the police said.

Silva was arrested and charged with one count of murder. He pleaded not guilty on May 20, a public information officer for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Daniel Silva Daniel Silva/Instagram

The case for bail review is set for this Wednesday, and a preliminary hearing is set for June 30.

If convicted, Silva faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.