Everything to Know About Corey La Barrie, YouTuber Killed in a Car Crash on His 25th Birthday

The YouTube community is mourning the death of vlogger Corey La Barrie , who died in a car crash on his 25th birthday.

The fatal incident occurred on Sunday night at around 9:30 p.m. in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles, when Ink Master's Daniel Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT "at a high rate of speed" and "lost control," running off the road and colliding with a stop sign and tree, authorities allege. La Barrie was reportedly in the passenger seat.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, and both Silva and La Barrie where transported to a local hospital, where La Barrie was pronounced dead. On Monday, Silva was arrested.

Prior to his death, La Barrie had over 330,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

1. He started his YouTube channel in 2016.

La Barrie gained fame for his light-hearted vlogs that followed his daily life. La Barrie would often collaborate with other YouTubers and prank his friends. Most recently, the late influencer chronicled his life while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in a video from April titled "A Day in My Life Stuck Inside!"

His most popular video, which has 745,496 views, shows him pranking YouTuber David Dobrik by putting a wheel lock on his Tesla.

In addition to his self-titled channel, La Barrie launched a YouTube page called Labarrie Brothers, which followed himself and his brother Jarrad La Barrie as they documented themselves participating in hilarious challenges, like shaving each other's heads and playing a game of Would You Rather.

Jarrad mourned his brother's death on Instagram, writing,"Thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for I love you so f------ much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P. P.S. say hit to grandad and grandma for me I love you."

La Barrie also started a YouTube channel with his roommate and friend Crawford Collins, which they named Corey & Crawford.

Before his death, La Barrie had amassed 351,000 subscribers.

2. His final YouTube video was uploaded a day before his birthday.

On Saturday, La Barrie posted a vlog, which he titled "Deleting This Video in 24 Hours..." during which he told viewers he would be live-streaming his birthday festivities on Twitch.

On Sunday, La Barrie posted videos of himself celebrating his big day on his Instagram Stories, showing him listening to 2 Chainz's "Birthday Song" and drinking champagne.

La Barrie also thanked fans for their birthday messages writing, "Thank you for the birthday wishes love you guys!"

3. He lived with other influencers.

Back in March, La Barrie revealed in a new vlog to his subscribers that he had moved into a new house in Los Angeles, which he dubbed C4 house in honor of himself and his roommates. He lived with influencers J.C. Caylen, Crawford Collins and Chelsey Amaro.

In the video titled "WELCOME TO THE NEW C4 HOUSE!!" La Barrie and Collins gave viewers a house tour of their pretty big residence that featured a swimming pool.

4. He was loved by his fans and fellow YouTubers.

After his death, several fans of La Barrie paid homage to the late star on Twitter.

"Life can be so unfair man... RIP Corey La Barrie," YouTuber FaZe Rug tweeted.

"I can't believe I'm saying this right now... I feel like I'm in a bad dream... Rest In Peace @CoreyLaBarrie. You were such a bright spirit and a beautiful soul. You'll be missed brother," Tik Tok star Carter Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

"Corey La Barrie, thank you for everything you have done for us. Thank you for giving me the best friends i could ask for. thank you for making me the happiest when I needed to. thank you. simply thank you. i love you so much. fly high," a fan expressed.

"My heart hurts hurts this morning. never thought i’d wake up to news like this. life is scary. things can happen at anytime, anywhere and any day. my heart goes out to corey’s friends and family. fly high in stars bub. you will be missed by so many," another fan tweeted.

5. He was from Australia.

La Barrie was born in Adelaide, Australia. He later moved to California and attended San Clemente High School. While there, he was a member of the school's tennis team. He went on to attend Saddleback College.

According to his bio on the men's tennis division page of Saddleback's website, La Barrie's father was a professional football player in Australia.

6. His family started a GoFundMe to cover his funeral costs.

Jarrad announced the fundraiser on his Instagram Story writing, "We started a GoFundMe so we can give Corey the best funeral he deserves."

"The untimely and sudden passing of Corey has left his family and friends in utter shock, in a jarring detour from the bright and promising future Corey had ahead of him," the page, created by Ashley La Barrie, reads.