Corey Gamble Claims Blac Chyna Threw a Chair at Rob Kardashian's Car During Altercation

Amid the Kardashian-Jenner family's ongoing trial against Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble claimed to have once witnessed Rob Kardashian's ex attack him

The Kardashian-Jenner's case against Blac Chyna has intensified following new details from Corey Gamble.

The 41-year-old took the stand on Wednesday to testify in the ongoing case. Gamble was previously put on the witness list ahead of the trial, which involves Chyna suing Gamble's girlfriend Kris Jenner as well as her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for defamation and intentional interference with her contract at E!

At the beginning of his testimony, Gamble was asked about the statements he made in a two-year-old impeachment document. He had previously detailed an altercation he allegedly witnessed between Chyna, 33, and Kris' son, Rob Kardashian.

Gamble previously claimed he saw Chyna repeatedly attacking Rob, 35, with her fists, but in a new testimony this week, he alleged that she also attacked Rob with a metal rod or cord.

Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani questioned why Gamble's March 2022 deposition differed from the testimony he provided Tuesday. She indicated there appeared to be confusion over whether her client threw a metal rod at Rob or dropped it instead.

"I saw what I saw. The paper says whatever it says but the details are the details," said Gamble. "Maybe at that particular time I didn't remember but she went punching Rob. What don't you understand? The attack at Rob still happened. It doesn't say that but it happened."

Blac Chyna; Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian | Credit: Michael Tran/Getty Images; Broadimage/Shutterstock

"I feel that she threw it down and then picked up the cord," Gamble said. "I took the cord off his shoulder and threw it and told him you got to go."

He continued, "I said she attacked him. I understand what you're doing but you're just going back and forth with what I've already told you."

When Kardashian-Jenner family attorney Michael Rhodes later asked whether Chyna "beat the s--- out of Rob," Gamble said: "Yes."

Gamble then claimed The Real Blac Chyna star "threw the chair at the car when she couldn't get [Rob] no more." From there, Chyna allegedly grabbed a table but Gamble took it from her before she could throw it.

Ciani pointed out Gamble's initial allegations didn't include physical assault, but he said he missed such details from past depositions because "life don't happen in slow motion. Life happens quickly."

Chyna and Rob got engaged in April 2016 after dating for only 10 weeks. The former couple then welcomed daughter Dream, now 5, that November.

During the pair's engagement, they starred in the Rob & Chyna reality series for E!. The show was initially renewed for a second season, but a network spokesperson confirmed its cancellation in July 2017 — an announcement that came after the exes' revenge porn scandal.

Rob had leaked nude photos of Chyna on Instagram and made a series of accusations about her, including detailing her alleged substance abuse. Chyna claimed that this incident, as well as Rob's family's influence at E!, resulted in the cancellation of Rob & Chyna. Because of this, she filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner bunch in October 2017.

Before this month's trial, Chyna said the show's cancellation "hurt [her] financially and emotionally." The model explained that she's taking the Kardashian-Jenner family to court to "stand up for [her] legal rights and to be an example to [her] kids," which also includes son King Cairo, 9, with Kylie's ex, Tyga.