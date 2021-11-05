Corey Gamble Celebrates 'Beautiful Queen' Kris Jenner on Her 66th Birthday: 'Love You Deep'

Corey Gamble is showering his girlfriend Kris Jenner with love on her 66th birthday.

Gamble, 40, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram for the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch's special day. Accompanying a carousel of photos of the pair was a heartfelt message where the business executive raved about his "queen."

"Happpppppy Birthday my Beautiful Queen!! Love you Deep bab," Gamble wrote. "Cheers to the best mother & more decades of Love and good health with u @krisjenner."

On her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared how others have helped celebrate her birthday. The mom of six shared a photo of "gorgeous flowers" pal Sevana Petrosian sent her.

Petrosian also gifted Kris a sparkly Prada bag, which the mother of six called "delicious" and "gorgeous."

Additionally, Jenner started re-sharing some of the many other tributes loved ones have posted in her honor. Her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, posted a photo of the pair aboard a private jet alongside a loving message.

"Happy birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!!" Kylie, 24, wrote. "There's not a day that goes by I don't thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you. You make my world go round!!!!!!"

Khloé Kardashian's tribute featured several photos from the prank where she pretended to be Kris. "Happy birthday queen @krisjenner," the 37-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story, jokingly noting how her mother is "always diving for that birthday beverage."

Sharing a photo of herself as a baby with her mom, Kendall Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story: "Happy birthday legend!"

The momager has been dating Gamble since 2014. Earlier this year, she told WSJ. Magazine how Gamble has been supportive throughout their relationship.