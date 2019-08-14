Image zoom Chris McKay/Getty Images

Corey Feldman is hoping to use his voice and celebrity status to help fellow victims of sexual abuse.

The actor, who serves as Child USA’s ambassador and has spoken out extensively about the alleged abuse he suffered as a child actor, is urging abuse victims in Hollywood to sign a letter that he will be sending on Thursday to the California Senate in relation to current laws about the state’s statute of limitations.

“I’m beyond elated that we have moved the needle to the point that this dream can finally become a reality,” Feldman, 48, says in a statement. “I’m so grateful to all the survivors who are working with Child USA and myself to bring closure and justice to so many lives that have been branded and tarnished at the hands of abusers. I know there is great power in numbers and with this bill, our voices can finally be heard as a unified force for justice.”

In January, California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez reintroduced a bill “that would give victims more time to report an assault and create another tool in identifying sexual predators before they harm more children in the future,” according to a press release.

“Assembly Bill 218 would expand both the statute of limitations for the time given to victims of childhood sexual assault, from age 26 to age 40, and the period for delayed reasonable discovery from three to five years,” the press release states. “After enactment, the measure would also allow for a window of three years for the revival of past claims that might have expired due to the statute of limitations.”

Currently, the status of the bill is “In committee: Referred to APPR,” which is the Committee on Appropriations.

Child USA and Feldman have secured signatures from numerous actors and survivors, including Rosanna Arquette, Jessica Barth, Mira Sorvino, Johnathon Schaech, Sarah Scott, Lou Godbold, Dominuque Huett and Chantal Cousineau.

The actor has also received signatures from two former child actors who were allegedly abused by the same circle of people as Feldman. While the two individuals are remaining anonymous for now, they are willing to testify publicly if the bill passes.