Corbin Bleu Hangs Out with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Stars: 'New Fam'
Wildcats in the house!
Corbin Bleu linked up with some of his new High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars over the weekend, according to a pair of photos shared on the actor's Instagram page.
The High School Musical alum, 33, and four of his fellow Disney+ castmates — Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Saylor Bell, and Joshua Bassett — were all smiles in the pictures taken of the group while they stepped out for a bite to eat.
"New fam 🙏🏽❤️," Bleu wrote alongside the sweet shots.
Bleu will play himself as a guest star on season 3 of the TV show, Entertainment Tonight reported in January. He previously played Chad Danforth in the original High School Musical trilogy.
Several other actors have also joined the cast for season 3, including Jason Earles (Hannah Montana), Meg Donnelly (American Housewife), Ben Stillwell (Murder in the First), Aria Brooks (Better Nate Than Ever), Adrian Lyles, and Liamani Segura.
Meanwhile, series star Olivia Rodrigo will reportedly take on a more scaled-back role in season 3 of the musical drama, per the outlet.
Earlier this week, Rodrigo, 19, reunited with series costars Julia Lester and Larry Saperstein, both of whom shared photos of their meet-up at Rodrigo's show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
"I 💟 this woman," Lester captioned her post, which featured a pair of photos showing her and Rodrigo making silly faces while posing for the camera. Rodrigo replied in the comments section with "Love u more," while Saperstein chimed in with "My favorite ppl 😍."
For his own post, Saperstein opted for a witty "good 4 her!" caption. Rodrigo commented on his post as well, writing, "👼🏼💓💝🥰," while Lester wrote, "Besties."
Bleu previously appeared in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special alongside director Kenny Ortega and former costar Lucas Grabeel in 2019.
A premiere date for season 3 of HSMTMTS has yet to be announced.