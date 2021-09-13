Cops Returning for Season 33 at Fox Nation Following Cancellation at Paramount Network

The long-running series was canceled in 2020 amid protests against systemic racism and police brutality following George Floyd's death

Cops has found a new home following its cancellation last year.

The unscripted series, which follows police officers in cities across the United States, has been picked up by Fox Nation, the subscription streaming service announced Monday. Season 33 will make its debut on Oct. 1 with four new episodes, followed by new installments on Fridays. Fox Nation is also offering a free one-year subscription to first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

"Cops is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base," said Fox Nation President Jason Klarman in a statement. "We wanted to show our appreciation to all first responders by combining the launch with a free one-year subscription to give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe."

Cops premiered on Fox in 1989. After 25 seasons, the series eventually made its way to Spike, which was later rebranded as the Paramount Network in 2018.

Cops was put on hold and then canceled in June 2020, weeks after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd's murder sparked the nation's largest civil rights protests in decades, along with continued conversation about police brutality and racial justice. Chauvin was sentenced this summer to 22.5 years in prison.

In October 2020, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cops had resumed production. Film crews had been following around the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Deputies since September.

"We have a longstanding relationship with Cops and Langley productions," the Sheriff's Department said in a press release, according to Deadline. "And we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our Deputies provide to all of you."

At the time, a spokesperson for Cops producer Langley Prods. told the outlet that the show was producing fresh episodes for international territories only.