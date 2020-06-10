The series first debuted in 1989 on Fox

Cops Canceled on the Paramount Network with No 'Plans for It to Return' After 3 Decades on Air

The TV show Cops will not be returning to the Paramount Network.

"Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return," a network spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline Tuesday.

The show's 33rd season would have premiered on Monday.

Episodes of the series had previously been pulled from the Paramount Network's schedule following the deaths in of George Floyd in Minneapolis, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Friday.

Cops has been on the air for decades. The show, which follows police officers from across the United States, made its debut in 1989 on Fox.

After 25 seasons, the show in 2013 moved over to Spike TV — which became the Paramount Network in 2018.

The network's removal of Cops, which has been criticized in the past for its depictions of police and suspects, comes as protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue across the nation.

Several instances of police brutality have been caught on video at protests in several cities — including Buffalo, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia — leading the officers involved to be suspended or fired.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after an officer pinned him down with a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, despite his repeated cries of "I can't breathe."

The officer who pinned him, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter, and the other three officers present have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.

Floyd was laid to rest in Texas on Tuesday, buried alongside his mother, for whom he was heard calling out as he died.

