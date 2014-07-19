"My wife didn't even f-----g show up for my sentencing," he told a local radio station

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Apollo Nida hasn’t even started serving his eight-year prison sentence, but he’s already questioning his marriage with Phaedra Parks.

Asked point-blank if their relationship would weather his time behind bars, Nida responded matter-of-factly.

“I doubt it,” he told Atlanta B100‘s radio hosts. “I mean, my wife didn’t even f——g show up for my sentencing, so I’m still kind of salty about that.”

The Housewives star, 35, was arrested for fraud in January before pleading guilty in May.

While the future of his marriage is up in the air, Nida – who grew up in a broken home – also expressed concern over the impact his absence could have on his young sons Ayden, 4, and Dylan, 1.

“I love my kids,” he said. “Coming from a non-father, non-mother background, I think at the end of the day, I feel sad and disappointed that I let my little man down.”

And though Nida said he’s accepted his punishment and is moving forward, he admitted, “This is hell.”

