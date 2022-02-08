The Hulu series based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name will premiere in May

Joe Alwyn-Starring Conversations with Friends Reveals an 'Insanely Risky' Affair in New Teaser

Hulu's first teaser for the upcoming series Conversations with Friends is exploring the morals behind a passionate love affair, and the handful of love triangles that form because of it.

The minute-long clip shows a secret affair between married Nick Conway (Joe Alwyn) and single college student Frances (Alison Oliver) come to life. But their romantic entanglement isn't the only one.

The teaser also shows Frances kissing her best friend, and ex-girlfriend, Bobbi and features plenty of moments involving Nick's wife, Melissa (Jemima Kirke.)

Set in Dublin, the story, based on Sally Rooney's 2017 novel of the same name, will spotlight infatuation, lust and love, and question where the boundaries between each. "People can be in love and have meaningful relationships… with other people," Bobbi (Sasha Lane) says in the teaser.

Later, Nick points out the possible consequences of his actions. "What we're doing is insanely risky," he tells Frances. But the teaser also features sexual tension between his wife Melissa and Bobbi, as the two grab hands at a dinner table.

"It's never just friends," the teaser reads.

Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke Credit: Enda Bowe/Hulu

Hulu recently released photos from the series, which gave audiences a glimpse into connections between all four people.

This isn't the first Sally Rooney-inspired drama to air on the streaming platform. Normal People, which aired in 2021, was created from the Rooney novel of the same name and starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

"Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories," Hulu's VP of Content Beatrice Springborn said in a statement.

Springborn added, "After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honored to do the same with Conversations with Friends. We are excited to continue our creative partnership with Sally, Element Pictures, Lenny and the BBC, which has been a dream collaboration."