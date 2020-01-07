'I Knew I Recognized You!' These Contestants Met the Bachelor or Bachelorette Before They Stepped Out of the Limo

With the kick-off of Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, we were introduced to 30 women vying for the pilot’s heart. One of the contestants hoping to make her mark, 27-year-old Kelley Flanagan, admitted right off the bat that she had met Weber a month before.

According to Flanagan, she was weighing her options about the reality series while at a friend’s wedding when, as fate would have it, she spotted Pilot Pete himself at the same hotel for his 10-year high school reunion.

“I didn’t really want to do this at first. I kept saying there would be a sign from God to tell me if I should do this,” she told Weber upon meeting him.

“The hotel lobby … that’s insane!” a visibly pleased Weber replied. “I’m so happy you’re here.”

As she walked away, he added to the camera, “I was hoping she’d come by.”