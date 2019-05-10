Fresh Off the Boat has been renewed — and Constance Wu isn’t happy about it.

On Friday, ABC announced that the comedy series had been renewed for a sixth season. But although Wu, 37, has starred on the show since 2015, when it made its debut, she is far from pleased about the show’s return.

In a series of tweets following the renewal news, Wu made it clear that she wasn’t celebrating.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying,” wrote Wu. “Ugh. F—.”

Within the hour, she posted a second tweet: “F—ing hell.”

When a Twitter user congratulated Wu, writing, “Congrats on your renewal! Great news :),” the Crazy Rich Asians actress swiftly responded: “No it’s not.” (Her reply has since been deleted.)

In a follow-up tweet, Wu told her fans to “stop assuming” that they knew what her comments were in reference to.

“That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f— a lot. I love the word,” she wrote. “Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.”

Later, when another Twitter user pointed out that Wu “literally said you were upset and crying over the renewal of a tv show you’re in,” she attempted to set the record straight.

“I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show,” tweeted Wu. “You’re making an assumption.”

ABC had no comment. Wu’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Wu got her first big break in Hollywood in 2015 when she began playing the protective mom, Jessica Huang, in Fresh Off the Boat — the first network sitcom about an Asian-American family to air in 20 years.

“Set in the ’90s, hip-hop loving teenager Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang) and his family have lived in Orlando for a few years now and are assimilating nicely into the suburban American lifestyle. Cultural differences still present everyday challenges, but close friends, neighbors and business partners are there to help them navigate the complexities of raising a family of future Millennials,” states the description on the show’s website.

Although the ABC series is based off restauranteur Eddie Huang’s memoir of the same name, he has been open about his distaste for the show.

“For the record I don’t watch #FreshOffTheBoat on @ABCNetwork,” he wrote in April 2015 on Twitter.

“I’m happy people of color are able to see a reflection of themselves through #FreshOffTheBoat on @ABCNetwork but I don’t recognize it,” he continued. “My only goal was to represent my Taiwanese-Chinese-American experience & I did that. We also proved viewers want diverse content so make it!”

Fresh Off the Boat Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

“I had to say something because I stood by the pilot,” he wrote. “After that it got so far from the truth that I don’t recognize my own life.”

In October, Wu opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the “stability and the family-like atmosphere” of the show.

“The scheduling has been challenging, to say the least, but the experience of going back, other than the scheduling, has been just great,” she admitted about filming the series while doing Crazy Rich Asians press.

“It’s kind of nice to have the stability and the family-like atmosphere of our show. Everyone there, we’ve known each other for over four years, most of the crew and all of the cast, so it’s very familiar,” Wu said of returning to season 5. “We’ve done four seasons, so there’s not that much pressure. And when you don’t have pressure, you can be free and experiment with the characters and play around.”