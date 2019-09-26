Constance Wu Was 'So Scared' to Return to Fresh Off the Boat After Twitter Controversy

Image zoom Constance Wu Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Constance Wu has nothing but love for Fresh Off the Boat — but the star recently admitted that she was apprehensive about returning to the set to shoot season 6.

Following news of the hit ABC series’ renewal in May, Wu shocked fans by tweeting, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—,” followed by a second tweet that read, “F—ing hell.”

She eventually clarified her comments and explained that she was “temporarily upset” because she “had to give up another project that I was really passionate about,” but admitted that she understood her previous comments following the renewal were “insensitive.”

In a Sept. 16 interview with The Hollywood Reporter at a screening of her new movie Hustlers, Wu, 37, said she was “so scared” to return to filming, because “The public was so pissed off at me that I assumed [my castmates] were, too.”

But to the actress’ surprise, Wu was met with an “outpouring of support” when she returned, telling THR that “It was heartening to know that the me that I represent in life is seen, whereas the me that I represent in tweets is [also] seen — but it’s not the whole story.”

“When we first had our gallery shoot coming back, I talked to [costar Hudson Yang, who plays her character Jessica Huang’s oldest son],” Wu recalled. “I said, ‘Hey, I don’t know if this affected you, but I am sorry if it did affect you. And I want you to know that it’s not a reflection about how I feel about you or the show.’ “

“And he was just like, ‘Constance, no, we love you. It’s okay, don’t worry about it. We know you.’ I started crying. It was actually really moving,” added the Crazy Rich Asians star.

“It was a lot of humble pie to eat, but I am really glad for it,” she told the outlet.

Following the incident, Wu said she was “grateful” for the renewal, though she also recently opened up to The Guardian and said she did not regret being open about her feelings.

“I don’t regret being messy and imperfect in public,” she told the outlet, “but I do regret not taking into account how it might have affected people I care about, like the kids on the show. I love them. I had a talk with each kid. I wanted to make sure they knew I acted out of a moment of passion that was not reflective of how I feel about them.”

“They’re like. ‘I’m sorry you went through that, and that people think that, but we know who you are,'” Wu added. “Because here’s the thing: We’ve had the same crew for six years. That never happens if you have a diva on set.”

ABC’s entertainment president, Karey Burke, said after Wu’s comments and clarifying follow-up remarks, “the cast and crew is happy to have her back and we’re thrilled to keep her on the show.”

Fresh Off the Boat season 6 premieres Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT on ABC.