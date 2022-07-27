Constance Wu Returns to Instagram After Being 'Off the Grid Recovering'

The actress recently revealed that she took a three-year hiatus from social media after attempting to take her own life

Constance Wu arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Constance Wu is making her return to Instagram after some much-needed time away.

In her first post in three years, the Crazy Rich Asians star opened up about a newly released project that she holds dear.

"While I was off the grid recovering, I took a little break from my acting career. But during that time I did do a couple select small projects with people I love and trusted. I Was a Simple Man was one of those projects," wrote the actress, 40.

She noted, "Since I wasn't on social media back when it came out, I wasn't able to share. But now that I'm back on here for a bit, wanted to share this beautiful film by my dear friend @makotoyogi who I love and admire very much. Loved the cast and crew and heart of this experience. A wonderful experience and an incredible film."

The Hustlers star recently made her return to social media following a 2019 Twitter scandal. At the time, she drew backlash for saying she was "so upset" and "literally crying" over her former ABC series, Fresh Off the Boat, being renewed for a sixth season.

Wu, who later retracted her initial remarks, revealed she attempted to take her own life because of the public's reactions to her tweets.

"I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: 3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe," she said. "I felt awful about what I'd said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I'd become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn't even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they'd be better off without me."

She continued, "Looking back, it's surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that's what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER."

Because of this, Wu took the next few years to "put [her] career aside to focus on [her] mental health."

"AsAms don't talk about mental health enough. While we're quick to celebrate representation wins, there's a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community," she explained. "Even my tweets became a subject so touchy that most of my AsAm colleagues decided that was the time to avoid me or ice me out. I'll admit it hurt a lot, but it also made me realize how important it is to reach out and care for people who are going through a hard time."

Wu also used her time away to pen a memoir titled Making a Scene. In the book, out Oct. 4. she will disclose very personal moments from her life across a series of essays. She also admitted that the book "is not always the most flattering portrayal" of herself but it's "honest."

"After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy I feel OK enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit)," she added. "And even though I'm scared, I've decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs."