Randall Park 'Thrilled' About Fresh Off the Boat Renewal After Constance Wu Controversial Tweets

Image zoom Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Fresh Off The Boat star Randall Park is excited that ABC has announced the renewal of the show’s sixth season despite the fact his costar and on-screen wife, Constance Wu, may have expressed her frustration with the show’s comeback.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Park told the outlet he was “thrilled” and “very happy” about the news.

Comedian Ali Wong, who was a writer on the series and Park’s Always Be My Maybe costar, echoed his sentiments while at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Wednesday.

“This movie wouldn’t have happened the way it did if I’d never worked on that show, and it’s where I learned how to write story,” Wong revealed. “So, it was a great experience and I will always have a special place in my heart for Fresh Off The Boat.”

While Park and Wong have publicly shared their excitement over the show’s renewal, Wu shared different sentiments after hearing the news.

So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

Fucking hell. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

RELATED: Constance Wu Says the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Cast Used WhatsApp to Keep In Touch Over 4 Countries

The Crazy Rich Asians actress went on a NSFW Twitter rant after learning that the sitcom had been picked up for another season, claiming it would force her to pass up on another project she was “passionate about.”

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—,” she tweeted earlier this month. “F—ing hell.”

Wu eventually walked back her frustrations in a lengthy Twitter statement saying, “I’ve always sought artistic challenge over comfort and ease. I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project – because that other project would have challenged me as an artist – that other project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all.”

The 37-year-old actress, who has starred on the show since 2015, continued on to apologize for her public outburst and clarified her thoughts.

“I love FOTB…. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew,” she explained. “Obviously, I don’t dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant.”

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

RELATED: Constance Wu Clarifies Her ‘Insensitive’ Tweets About FOTB Renewal: ‘I Do Regret That’

“I’ve always sought artistic challenge over comfort and ease. I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project – because that other project would have challenged me as an artist – that other project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all,” Wu added.

The actress is currently filming “Hustlers” starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles.

Park’s Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe streams on the platform May 31.