Constance Wu Clarifies Her 'Insensitive' Tweets About FOTB Renewal: 'I Do Regret That'

Constance Wu is explaining her thoughts about the renewal of her show Fresh Off the Boat.

After news of the season 6 pickup, Wu, 37, shocked fans when she said she was “upset” that the ABC comedy series had been renewed, writing, among other tweets, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Then on Saturday, Wu, who has starred on the show since 2015, posted a lengthy message to Twitter explaining her reaction.

“These words are my truth. I hope you hear them,” she wrote in the tweet, attaching a screenshot of a longer statement.

“I love FOTB,” the actress began. “I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.

“But I understand how that could feel interconnected and could get muddled,” she continued. “So here is me unmuddling it with my truth: FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy. I’ve gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all quite enjoyable — so obviously I don’t dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant.”

RELATED: Constance Wu Says Fresh Off the Boat Renewal Is ‘Not’ Great News: I’m ‘So Upset Right Now’

Wu, who also starred in Crazy Rich Asians, then explained that she was looking for “artistic challenge over comfort and ease.”

“I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project — because that other project would have challenged me as an artist — that other project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all. Sometimes even my closest friends are baffled at how I could value artistic challenge/difficulties over success/happiness. But I do. I know it’s weird,” she said.

Constance Wu/Twitter

Constance Wu in Fresh Off the Boat Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

Wu also admitted that she understood her Friday comments were “insensitive.”

“I do regret that and it wasn’t nice and I am sorry for that. I know it’s a huge privilege that I even HAVE options — options that FOTB has afforded me. But if one does have privilege, they ought to use that privilege as best they can. For me — that means pushing myself artistically,” she explained.

“People ‘assumed’ that that meant I don’t love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me,” she added.

Wu concluded her long message by saying: “People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts — that conflict is a part of being human. So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job. I appreciate those who have given me the space and faith to believe what I saw about both parts of my heart. Thank you. It’s meaningful when you make the choice to believe women.”

RELATED: Constance Wu Is Now ‘Grateful for Fresh Off the Boat Renewal’ After Saying Return Isn’t Great News

Hours after the actress publicly shared her disappointment about the renewal, she released a shorter statement on Twitter on Friday, telling her followers that her tweets came “on the heels of a rough day.”

Contrary to her earlier sentiments, Wu also said that she was “grateful” for the renewal and “proud” to be a part of the show.

“Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show,” she tweeted on Friday. “Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it.”

“For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f— thank u too,” she added, making reference to her explicit use of language in the tweets.

Constance Wu/Twitter

In a series of tweets earlier that day following the renewal news, Wu had made it clear that she wasn’t celebrating.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying,” she wrote in one tweet. “Ugh. F—.”

Within the hour, she posted a second tweet: “F—ing hell.”

When a Twitter user congratulated Wu, writing, “Congrats on your renewal! Great news :),” the Crazy Rich Asians actress swiftly responded: “No it’s not.” (Her reply has since been deleted.)

Constance Wu/Twitter

Constance Wu/Twitter

Constance Wu/Twitter

Despite her response, in a follow-up tweet, Wu told her fans to “stop assuming” that they knew what her comments were in reference to.

“That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f— a lot. I love the word,” she wrote. “Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.”

Later, when another Twitter user pointed out that Wu “literally said you were upset and crying over the renewal of a tv show you’re in,” she attempted to set the record straight.

“I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show,” tweeted Wu. “You’re making an assumption.”

ABC had no comment on Friday, and Wu’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Constance Wu/Twitter

Constance Wu/Twitter

Wu got her first big break in Hollywood in 2015 when she began playing the protective mom Jessica Huang in Fresh Off the Boat — the first network sitcom about an Asian-American family to air in 20 years.

“Set in the ’90s, hip-hop loving teenager Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang) and his family have lived in Orlando for a few years now and are assimilating nicely into the suburban American lifestyle. Cultural differences still present everyday challenges, but close friends, neighbors and business partners are there to help them navigate the complexities of raising a family of future Millennials,” states the description on the show’s website.