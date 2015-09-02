The Switched at Birth star and Kent Katich have a 6-year-old daughter together

Switched at Birth Star Constance Marie and Fiancé of 15 Years Kent Katich Split

Constance Marie and her fiancé Kent Katich have separated, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

The former George Lopez star, 49, was engaged to yoga teacher Katich for 15 years.

They have one daughter together, Luna Marie, 6 .

Marie was PEOPLE’s original celebrity blogger and shared stories about her daughter growing up.

The actress, who currently stars in Switched at Birth, learned to sign for her role as Regina Vasquez on the popular ABC Family show.

Switched at Birth airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Family.