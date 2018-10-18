More Conservatives Watched The Conners Premiere Than the Roseanne Reboot, Study Says

The Conners was even more popular among conservative viewers than the Roseanne reboot, according to a study.

A new reports claims that following Tuesday’s premiere of the Roseanne spin-off, self-identified conservatives drove 29 percent of the social media buzz about the show.

According to Blast Media, that’s 10 percent higher than what the Roseanne revival pulled earlier this year. Data was collected during the 24 hours following the premiere.

In all, The Conners was the most discussed new show on social media this fall, with about 97,928 mentions.

It should come as no surprise that the show tracked well with conservatives. After the Roseanne revival premiere pulled in an impressive 18.2 million viewers, even more than the original show’s finale 21 years ago, President Donald Trump — who is known to closely track a TV show’s performance — dialed up Roseanne Barr to congratulate her personally.

“It was pretty exciting, I’ll tell you that much,” the 65-year-old actress said during a call to Good Morning America at the time. “They said, ‘Hold please for the President of the United States of America’ and that was about the most exciting thing ever, and it was very sweet of him to congratulate us.”

ABC canceled Roseanne after Barr posted a racist tweet about a former Obama advisor, creating The Conners without the controversial comedian’s involvement instead. (Her character died of an opioid overdose in the first episode.)

But while the new show proved to be popular among conservatives, The Conners didn’t come close to the blockbuster premiere ratings of its predecessor.

The debut airing delivered 10.5 million viewers — nearly 8 million less than when Roseanne returned on ABC earlier last March.

The Connors airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.