Connor Jessup Shares Selfie with 13 Reasons Why's Miles Heizer for Valentine's Day: 'I Love You'

Image zoom Miles Heizer (L) and Connor Jessup Connor Jessup Instagram

Connor Jessup celebrated Valentine’s Day last week with Miles Heizer.

The Locke & Key star, 25, shared a selfie with fellow actor Heizer in honor of the holiday.

In the snapshot, shared Saturday to Jessup’s Instagram feed, Heizer smiles slightly, wearing a tie-dye shirt with a mushroom design. Jessup leans in from behind the 13 Reasons Why star, 25, wearing a gray t-shirt and flashing a huge grin.

“I’m late but I love you, you’re good, you make me better, happy v+1 day 💚,” Jessup captioned his post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: See How the Stars Are Celebrating Valentine’s Day 2020

Jessup publicly came out as gay in June of last year, during Pride month, explaining on Instagram, “I’ve been out for years in my private life, but never quite publicly.”

“I knew I was gay when I was thirteen, but I hid it for years,” he began. “I folded it and slipped it under the rest of my emotional clutter. Not worth the hassle. No one will care anyway. If I can just keep making it smaller, smaller, smaller … My shame took the form of a shrug, but it was shame.”

“I’m a white, cis man from an upper-middle class liberal family. Acceptance was never a question. But still, suspended in all this privilege, I balked,” Jessup continued. “It took me years.”

The Canadian actor went on to detail his “ongoing” journey to self-acceptance and the “tedious game” he played of hiding who he is, explaining what inspired him to come out before ending his caption, “To all the queers, deviants, misfits, and lovers in my life: I love you. I love you. Happy Pride!”

RELATED VIDEO: Did You Know American Crime Actress Regina King Also Directed an Episode of Scandal?

Heizer and Jessup have shared a few photos together on social media over at least the past year or so, posing for a bundled-up selfie amid the cold weather last March.

Jessup posted a hilarious image of the two this past December, in which he wore an ornate Christmas-tree-themed onesie (complete with a star on top of the hood!) and Heizer looked on warily from the background.

“Tried to think of a joke but tree puns arboring,” Jessup smartly captioned the funny, festive post.

Heizer wished Jessup a happy birthday back in June, captioning a smiley photo of the Falling Skies actor, “@connorwjessup it’s your birthday! You’re older than the bachelorette 👏🏻.”