Connie Chung Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted by Doctor — the Same Physician Who Delivered Her

In the wake of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s testimony accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her and the reactions to her allegations, many women have been inspired speak out about their own experiences.

Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is among those women.

In an op-ed written in the form of a letter to Blasey Ford published in The Washington Post Wednesday, Chung, 72, revealed she was sexually assaulted while she was in college in the 1960s.

“I have kept my dirty little secret to myself,” Chung began. “The molester was our trusted family doctor. What made this monster even more reprehensible was that he was the very doctor who delivered me.”

Then a virgin but wanting to safe as the sexual revolution took hold around the country, Chung explained she went to see her doctor to ask for birth-control pills.

Many have questioned Blasey Ford’s account as she does not remember the date she was allegedly assaulted, drawing on that narrative, Chung said while she couldn’t “remember the exact date or even year,” she remembers every detail from that day.

In great detail, the veteran news anchor detailed how her doctor sexually assaulted her during a gynecological examination.

Connie Chung and Christine Blasey Ford Steve Mack/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty

After the alleged assault, Chung explained she got dressed quickly and went home, saying, “I could not even look at him.”

“At the time, I think I may have told one of my sisters. I certainly did not tell my parents. I did not report him to authorities. It never crossed my mind to protect other women,” Chung wrote.

“Please understand, I was actually embarrassed about my sexual naïveté. I was in my 20s and knew nothing about sex. All I wanted to do was bury the incident in my mind and protect my family.”

Connie Chung CBS via Getty

Chung also revealed her doctor, who she did not name, died 20 years ago. “I’ve driven past his home/office many times but refuse to look at it. Just yesterday, I found the house on Google Maps. Seeing it again, I freaked out.”

Addressing Blasey Ford, Chung wrote, “Christine, I, too am terrified as I reveal this publicly. I can’t sleep. I can’t eat. Can you? If you can’t, I understand. I am frightened, I am scared, I can’t even cry.”

Like many women, Chung, who has worked for a number of outlets including CBS, feared what would become of her career if she came forward. “Will my legacy as a television journalist for 30-plus years be relegated to a footnote? Will ‘She Too’ be etched on my tombstone instead?”

“I wish I could forget this truthful event, but I cannot because it is truth. I am writing to you because I know that exact dates, exact years are insignificant. We remember exactly what happened to us and who did it to us. We remember the truth forever,” Chung continued before adding “Bravo, Christine, for telling the truth.”

Connie Chung Cindy Ord/Getty

Blasey Ford, a research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claims Kavanaugh allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes at a party in the 1980s.

On Sept. 27, Blasey Ford testified about the allegations in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee saying “Brett’s assault on me drastically altered my life.”

RELATED: Christine Blasey Ford Can’t Go Home After Kavanaugh Testimony: ‘Her Life Will Never Be the Same’