Connie Britton Returning as Abby Clark for 9-1-1's Season 3 Finale

Get ready 9-1-1 fans, because a beloved character is making an epic comeback.

Connie Britton, who played 911 operator Abby Clark in the Fox series' inaugural season, is returning for next week's dramatic two-part season 3 finale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Britton's return to the hit show was confirmed in the promo that aired after Monday night's episode, which teased a devastating train accident that puts hundreds of lives in danger.

"There's been a train crash," Abby ominously says while on the phone in the preview for next week's episode. "This is a mass casualty situation."

Image zoom FOX/ Youtube

RELATED: Connie Britton Shares Rare Photo of Son Yoby, 9, to Celebrate Her Birthday: 'I Am Grateful'

Britton, 53, departed from the Fox series after appearing in 10 episodes throughout season 1. Jennifer Love Hewitt took over as 911 operator Maddie Kendall for season 2.

Tim Minear, who co-created the series with Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchak, previously teased Britton's return at the 2018 summer Television Critics Association tour.

"The front door, back door and side door are always open for her to return,” Minear said of the Friday Night Lights alumna, per Deadline.

Image zoom Connie Britton in the series premiere episode of 9-1-1 FOX Image Collection via Getty

9-1-1, which premiered in January 2018, is one of Fox's highest-rated scripted shows and has already been renewed for a fourth season. The series stars Angela Bassett (Athena), Peter Krause (Bobby), Oliver Stark (Buck), Aisha Hinds (Hen), Kenneth Choi (Chimney) and Rockmond Dubar (Michael).

The Fox drama has also spawned the spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler, which concluded its first season last month and has recently been renewed for season 2.

Image zoom Connie Britton FOX Image Collection via Getty

RELATED: Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy Talking About Developing a Tiger King Adaptation

After her initial exit from 9-1-1, Britton starred as Debra Newell in the Bravo true crime anthology series Dirty John, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 2018 for Best Actress in a Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV.

In 2019, the actress starred in the film Bombshell as Beth Ailes, wife of late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who was played by John Lithgow.

The season 3 finale of 9-1-1 airs Monday (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.