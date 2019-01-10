Connie Britton Says Julia Roberts Tried to Play Matchmaker for Her — But 'It Hasn't Worked Out'

Connie Britton may play a woman struggling with relationships in Dirty John, but in real life, she has lots of friends looking out for her.

One of them? Julia Roberts.

On Wednesday, the Friday Night Lights alum, 51, revealed to fellow actress Busy Philipps on the latter’s E! talk show Busy Tonight that the Oscar winner, also 51, has tried to set her up on dates in the past.

“I’ve gotten to be friends with Julia Roberts,” the mom of one began. “She tried to set me up with somebody … It hasn’t worked out yet, but at least mama tried, you know what I’m saying.”

Then she joked that her host, 39 — who is married to producer Marc Silverstein and has two daughters — should try to play matchmaker.

“I mean Julia Roberts did it, you know what I’m saying, like whoa. Give it a shot,” she quipped.

Britton also delved into her relationship dynamic with the Ben Is Back actress, recalling that, once, Roberts touched her face and told her, “I love you.”

“I was like, ‘I’m never washing my face again.’ Can you tell? … It’s not really a functional relationship,” she said, laughing. “Like it’s not really, it’s not really a healthy friendship. It’s more like I idolize her, and she’s nice to me.”

“I get it very deeply,” Philipps responded as the audience chuckled.

“Everybody understands that. Don’t judge me!” Britton concluded.

Britton and Roberts were both nominated for best actress Golden Globes this past Sunday for their roles in TV series based on podcasts, though neither of them ended up taking home the statue. The former was recognized for her portrayal of Debra Newell in Bravo’s limited series, Dirty John, and the latter for playing Heidi Bergman, a caseworker employed at a secret government facility, in Homecoming.

For the award show, Britton stunned in a custom, floor-length Chrisitan Siriano gown, while Roberts wore a ruched one-shoulder Stella McCartney dress with a pleated skirt, plus skinny tuxedo trousers, black sandals and Chopard jewels.

Roberts appeared on Busy Tonight in November, and during the visit got real with the Dawson’s Creek alum about armpit hair — specifically when her hair was visible in a sleeveless red dress at the premiere of Notting Hill back in 1999.

“The picture is vivid in my mind actually from that moment,” Roberts said. “I think I just hadn’t really calculated my sleeve length and the waving, and how those two things would go together and reveal personal things about me. So it wasn’t so much a statement as it’s just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet, for myself.”