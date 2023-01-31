Connie Britton Recalls How She Met Her Boyfriend — and Why She Didn't Initiate Like a 'Total Dork Box'

The moment Connie Britton first saw her boyfriend is one she'll "never forget," the actress said.

Britton served as a guest on the latest installment of SiriusXM's Radio Andy and opened up about being a single mother before revealing she's dating "an amazing man."

"That's hard, that's huge, to have to try to truly fill both of those roles," said Britton, who adopted son Yoby in 2011. "And so I often have to just, and I mean, I actually, we, I have an amazing man in my life now and he is definitely stepping into that more paternal role."

She and her beau, writer David E. Windsor, have been together since November 2019, "right before COVID," Britton, 55, told host Andy Cohen, 54.

Reflecting on the moment she and Windsor first met, she said that they were "set up", at her friend's 50th birthday party.

"I walked into his party and I was like, 'oh my gosh, I don't know a single soul at this party.' But I was like, 'it's okay, I just wanna celebrate him. It's his 50th birthday,'" Britton said.

Added the Nashville alum: "And so I'm talking to my friend and he looks past me and he sees David across the room and he is like, 'there's someone here you have to meet.' And it was like, I'll never forget that moment because I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, 'oh yeah, I wanna meet him.' "

Despite being intrigued, Britton said she refused to speak to him that night.

"And then we didn't, we actually didn't meet that night because it was like, you know, sit down dinner, separate tables, whatever," she said. "And I was like, I have to get home to Yo because I have to wake up early. And my friend was like, 'wait, wait, wait. I wanted to introduce you to David.' I'm like, 'you know what, just have him email me.' "

Explaining her decision, Britton said, Windsor "knew everybody at the party and I didn't know anybody. I wasn't gonna walk up like a total dork box."

Still, Britton said he was "very bold" and didn't hesitate to send her an email the next day.

Sharing a few more details about Windsor, Britton said he's Jewish and Italian, has been married before, and has children.

In January 2019, Britton said that friend and fellow actress Julia Roberts was determined to play matchmaker but was unsuccessful.

"I've gotten to be friends with Julia Roberts," the mom of one told Busy Philipps on E!'s talk show Busy Tonight at the time. "She tried to set me up with somebody … It hasn't worked out yet, but at least mama tried, you know what I'm saying."

Then she joked that Cohen should try to play matchmaker.

"I mean Julia Roberts did it, you know what I'm saying, like whoa. Give it a shot," she quipped.