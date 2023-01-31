Connie Britton Recalls How She Met Her Boyfriend — and Why She Didn't Initiate Like a 'Total Dork Box'

She and her beau, writer David E. Windsor, have been together since November 2019

By
Published on January 31, 2023 01:24 AM
Actress Connie Britton arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The moment Connie Britton first saw her boyfriend is one she'll "never forget," the actress said.

Britton served as a guest on the latest installment of SiriusXM's Radio Andy and opened up about being a single mother before revealing she's dating "an amazing man."

"That's hard, that's huge, to have to try to truly fill both of those roles," said Britton, who adopted son Yoby in 2011. "And so I often have to just, and I mean, I actually, we, I have an amazing man in my life now and he is definitely stepping into that more paternal role."

She and her beau, writer David E. Windsor, have been together since November 2019, "right before COVID," Britton, 55, told host Andy Cohen, 54.

Reflecting on the moment she and Windsor first met, she said that they were "set up", at her friend's 50th birthday party.

"I walked into his party and I was like, 'oh my gosh, I don't know a single soul at this party.' But I was like, 'it's okay, I just wanna celebrate him. It's his 50th birthday,'" Britton said.

Added the Nashville alum: "And so I'm talking to my friend and he looks past me and he sees David across the room and he is like, 'there's someone here you have to meet.' And it was like, I'll never forget that moment because I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, 'oh yeah, I wanna meet him.' "

Despite being intrigued, Britton said she refused to speak to him that night.

"And then we didn't, we actually didn't meet that night because it was like, you know, sit down dinner, separate tables, whatever," she said. "And I was like, I have to get home to Yo because I have to wake up early. And my friend was like, 'wait, wait, wait. I wanted to introduce you to David.' I'm like, 'you know what, just have him email me.' "

Explaining her decision, Britton said, Windsor "knew everybody at the party and I didn't know anybody. I wasn't gonna walk up like a total dork box."

Still, Britton said he was "very bold" and didn't hesitate to send her an email the next day.

RELATED VIDEO: Nia Long Says 'Consistency and Transparency' are 'Super Sexy' in Romantic Relationships

Sharing a few more details about Windsor, Britton said he's Jewish and Italian, has been married before, and has children.

In January 2019, Britton said that friend and fellow actress Julia Roberts was determined to play matchmaker but was unsuccessful.

"I've gotten to be friends with Julia Roberts," the mom of one told Busy Philipps on E!'s talk show Busy Tonight at the time. "She tried to set me up with somebody … It hasn't worked out yet, but at least mama tried, you know what I'm saying."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celxebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Then she joked that Cohen should try to play matchmaker.

"I mean Julia Roberts did it, you know what I'm saying, like whoa. Give it a shot," she quipped.

Related Articles
Cindy Williams
Ron Howard Remembers 'American Graffiti ' Costar Cindy Williams: 'A Big Sister Energy Around Me'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoDR_WspCsw/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/amyrachelleking/3027379771310129847/ — Amy Duggar King Says She's 'Not Going to Be Afraid' to Speak Up Against 'Damaging Cult' IBLP
Amy Duggar King Says 'Veggie Tale' s Were Banned at Cousin's Home in Fear of 'Kids Thinking Vegetables Talk'
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Auditions 5" Episode 105 -- Pictured: Archie Williams -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'AGT: All-Stars' : A Stand-Out Singer Earns the Group Golden Buzzer and a Beloved Vocalist Returns
Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Worries She Will 'Die Alone' and Decides to Use a Matchmaker
Darcey Silva Fears She'll 'Die Alone' After Ending Ho-Hum Relationship Over 'Weird' Sexting
Cindy Williams
'Laverne & Shirley' Star Cindy Williams Dies at 75: 'A Glittering Spirit That Everyone Loved'
Matt Lauer
Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas Are 'Serious About Each Other' as Couple Steps Out for Rare Date Night: Source
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce
Jane Lynch Officiated Her Niece's Wedding
Jane Lynch Officiated Her Niece's 'Father of the Bride' -Inspired Wedding: 'It Meant the World'
RAMÓN RODRÍGUEZ
Ramón Rodríguez on His New Crime Drama 'Will Trent' — and Why He Loves His Character's 'Quirky' Side
Harry Shum Jr. on the red carpet for "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" during the 57th Chicago International Film Festival at the AMC River East Theater on October 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images); Ellen Pompeo attends the "Grey's Anatomy" Wrap Celebration at Dream Hollywood on May 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Harry Shum Jr. Says Seeing Ellen Pompeo Leave 'Grey's Anatomy' Was 'Like Watching History Being Made'
BRIDGERTON (L to R) PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON and RUTH GEMMELL as LADY VIOLET BRIDGERTON
Phoebe Dynevor Reveals She Won't Be in 'Bridgerton' Season 3 But Is 'Excited to Watch as a Viewer'
Cristo Fernandez arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernández Teases Season 3: 'All the Characters Will Have Different Resolutions'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Amy Acker attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Amy Acker Says 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Upcoming Freeform Series 'The Watchful Eye'
Gabriel Paboga
Trailblazing '90 Day' Star Gabriel Paboga Shares His Journey to Love Since 'Feeling' His Trans Identity as a Kid
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20007 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo Exited 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Early After 'Unwanted' Kisses
90 Day Fiancé: Rishi and Jen
'90 Day' 's Jen Worries About 'Chasing' Model Rishi and 'Falling for the Wrong Guys' Ahead of Move to India