“Feeding America is doing some of the most critical work to end hunger in the United States,” the White Lotus actress said

Connie Britton 'Honored' to Be in Feeding America's New PSA Shedding Light on Hunger in the U.S.

Connie Britton is serving as the face of Feeding America's latest PSA campaign, raising awareness about the hunger problem in the U.S. and calling on people to help.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at one of the new PSAs, the White Lotus actress, 54, reads out a handwritten letter from one of the people who is served by the Feeding America network of food banks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In America, millions of people, including children, are facing hunger," she begins in the clip, before reading the letter from a woman named Donna.

"'I only have $10 in my checking account, but it will be okay, I at least have food because of this pantry' — Donna from Washington," Britton reads.

"The Feeding America network of food banks helps provide over 6 billion meals to people in need each year, like Donna," she concludes. "Together we can end hunger."

Connie Britton

In a press release, Britton said she was "honored" to be part of the new campaign.

"Feeding America is doing some of the most critical work to end hunger in the United States," the Friday Night Lights alum said. "So I was honored to read and share some of the real-life struggles that our neighbors in need face every day, especially as a result of the pandemic, and to shed more light on this important mission."

"We believe that no one should have to worry about where their next meal will come from no matter where they live across the country," added Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. "These PSAs bring to light stories of our neighbors—people we see on a daily basis—who we may not know are food insecure."

"We all can play a part in ensuring that everyone in this country has enough to eat," Babineaux-Fontenot continued. "We are profoundly grateful to Ms. Britton for using her voice to raise awareness and inspire action to help achieve our vision of an America where no one goes hungry."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Food insecurity has long been a problem in the U.S., but things got even worse when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. The number of people facing hunger rose to more than 42 million, including 13 million children.