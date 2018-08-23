Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott Returning to American Horror Story After Starring in Season 1

American Horror Story will see two familiar faces return to the franchise when the FX series’ eighth season airs.

Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott, who starred on season 1 as husband and wife, have signed on for AHS: Apocalypse, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reports that photos and videos from the Apocalypse set leaked on social media Wednesday night — and have since been deleted — showing McDermott on set.

On season 1 (American Horror Story: Murder House) of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk-created series, Britton, 51, and McDermott, 56, starred as husband Dr. Ben Harmon and wife Vivien Harmon, who move across the country with their daughter Violet into a mansion that they learn is haunted.

Apocalypse will include a crossover of Murder House with season 3’s Coven.

In January, Murphy revealed the FX horror anthology’s upcoming edition will be set … in the future!

“All I’ll say about it is I want to go to the future — still topical, but the future, which I’ve never done,” Murphy said at the Television Critics Association’s semi-annual press tour, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I pitched it to [FX chief] John Landgraf today right after his TCA panel, and he loved it, but he’s asked me not to say what it is,” Murphy added. “I told him and he fell out of his chair with joy. I think people will like it, it’s different from what we’ve done before, but I always try and do the opposite of what I’ve done on that show.”

At the time, Murphy was optimistic that many of the original AHS stars would return for the crossover, including McDermott and Britton, the latter of whom starred on Murphy’s Fox drama 9-1-1.

“I want all of them,” he said. “I want Dylan, and Connie and Jessica [Lange]. They’ve all said — Kathy Bates, too — everybody who is involved in the show has always said, ‘Yeah, that sounds like fun, let’s get the band back together again.’ So that is one of the reasons why the writing process of that season is taking longer because it’s literally 25 people’s schedules. But I’m hopeful they will all be back.”

Earlier this month, franchise star Sarah Paulson revealed that Jessica Lange will return as Constance Langdon from Murder House in an episode that Paulson will actually direct, EW reported. Apocalypse will find Cody Fern playing Michael Langdon, the antichrist that Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) gave birth to and then Constance adopted,