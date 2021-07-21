Friday Night Lights ran for five seasons on NBC from 2006 to 2011

Connie Britton Doesn't Think There Will Be a Friday Night Lights Reboot: It 'Would Be Sort of Odd'

Connie Britton is predicting that the door is closed on Friday Night Lights.

Britton, who played Tami Taylor on the popular NBC drama, told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn't think there will be a reboot of the series.

"We'll do a reunion for sure, like a cast reunion, [but] I don't see them going back into that story, at least with this cast," said the White Lotus actress.

"I heard inklings a few years ago that they were gonna make another Friday Night Lights," she continued. "Now meanwhile, we know we've already had a movie, we already had this TV show, and then if they were to do it again with like, a whole different iteration of it, I don't know. I would think that would be sort of odd."

In her interview with ET, Britton — who is also starring in the film Joe Bell (in theaters Friday) — also mentioned the romance between her character and Chandler's Coach Eric Taylor, reassuring fans that "it worked out" between them.

"Listen," she said, "that bond is tight. Airtight."

Britton said that it'd "be nice to see where Coach and Tammy are 15 years down the line," but added that she doesn't see "us going back into those stories and those particular characters' lives."

Though a reboot may not be in their future, the cast of Friday Night Lights has reunited several times since the show came to an end.

In a nod to the cult-favorite show's 10-year anniversary back in 2016, some of the cast reunited to tackle the Spartan Race outside of Chicago, trekking 10 miles of rough terrain.