Two and a Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Dies at Age 77

The actress is most known for playing Charlie Sheen's beloved housekeeper Berta on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has died. She was 77.

Ferrell peacefully passed on Oct. 12 due to complications following a cardiac arrest, according to Deadline. She was surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California, at the time of her death.

Ferrell's manager did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Her death comes about five months after she suffered a heart attack. Her husband Arnie Anderson told TMZ that the actress was hospitalized in May after feeling ill. She spent more than four weeks in the intensive care unit and went into cardiac arrest at one point, which Anderson said lasted for about 10 minutes.

Ferrell was then transferred to a long-term care facility and put on a respirator and dialysis, unable to speak or communicate.

Anderson told TMZ that while he spoke with his wife's nurse frequently, he wasn't able to visit her at the time due to coronavirus guidelines. (Ferrell had not suffered from the virus, but visitors are being restricted in hospitals and care centers as a precautionary measure.)

Image zoom Conchata Ferrell on Two and a Half Men Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

The actress told TMZ in February that she had been hospitalized for a kidney infection in December in Charleston, West Virginia, where she had been living at her vacation home since Thanksgiving.

The infection spread and began contaminating her blood, she said. She spent a few weeks in the ICU before she was released and put into transitional care in January. She spent the month bedridden as she recovered at home, going through physical therapy several times a day. The actress told the outlet her husband was by her side throughout the ordeal and worked tirelessly to care for her.

Ferrell, who had been acting since 1974, is most known for playing Charlie Sheen's beloved housekeeper Berta on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. Ferrell starred in the show from 2003 through the finale in 2015.

She was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in 2005 and 2007. She also received a nomination for playing Susan Bloom in L.A. Law in 1992.