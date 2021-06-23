Conan O'Brien Smokes a Joint with Seth Rogen on Live TV During Final Week of His TBS Talk Show

"This is the kind of thing you do when you know it's over for you," the late-night comedian joked

Conan O'Brien is letting loose!

On Tuesday evening, the 58-year-old late-night comedian smoked a joint with Seth Rogen during one of the final episodes of his TBS series, Conan.

The moment began after O'Brien told Rogen, 39, that he appears to be "a guy who's relaxed, centered, like you know who you are," before he then explained to the actor that he is about to have a lot of free time before he moves over to HBO Max once his current series ends.

"Yes, I get that sense from you," joked Rogen, before he offered a suggestion on how O'Brien could pass the time. "I would suggest, this is going to be hilariously on-brand, try smoking a lot of weed for a long time," he said.

O'Brien, however, explained that while he passes no judgment on those who smoke - even calling marijuana "a fine herb" - he doesn't usually smoke it himself. "I enjoy my lucidity," he said as Rogen responded, with a laugh, "[That's] never a sentence I've even thought in my life."

Conan Takes A Hit Of Seth Rogen’s Joint Credit: Team Coco/Youtube

O'Brien then told Rogen, as well as co-host Andy Richter who was also onstage, that "nothing really happened" the few times that he did partake in using the drug, before he asked the Pineapple Express star what his recommendation would be in regards to smoking.

Rogen, who owns his own weed company, Houseplant, then pulled at a joint from his shirt pocket, handing it to O'Brien. There, the comedian joked, "I swear to God, this is how lame I am. For a second I thought, 'He brought a birthday candle?'"

Rogen then implored O'Brien to take "one hit" of the joint, telling him that he believed he would have "a really good time."

After O'Brien questioned Rogen to see if he had a lighter on his person, the actor pulled one out from his back pocket as the audience in attendance began to cheer and shout O'Brien's name in unison. "This is the kind of thing you do when you know it's over for you," O'Brien joked.

The former Tonight Show host then took a hit of the joint amid loud cheers from the audience, before he passed it along to Rogen and Richter, 54, who each did the same as well. "I'm so happy with what just happened," Rogen exclaimed. "I wasn't expecting any of this."

Conan O'Brien of TBS’s CONAN Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last month, O'Brien confirmed that he will end his nightly talk show series on June 24. The TV personality previously shared that he would be taking a step back from late-night television to host a weekly variety series on HBO Max in November.

"The plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future with I think what will be my fourth iteration of a program," he said in an announcement on YouTube.

The host then joked that a lesson from "a very old Buddhist monk" was the inspiration behind his decision, saying, "... Now the plan is we're going to be showing a lot of clips of our favorite moments from the last 11 years. We're going to have some special guests. We're going to create, I think, a really fun, special environment."