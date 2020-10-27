"What is that? This doesn't happen to the other talk show hosts," the star said Monday night

Conan O'Brien Reveals New Late Night Set Was Burglarized: 'I Can't Think of Anything Lower'

Conan O'Brien is opening up about an incident on the makeshift set of his late night talk show.

During Monday's broadcast of Conan, the 57-year-old comedian — who had set up his show at Los Angeles' famed Largo at the Coronet nightclub as a way to help entertainment venues affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — revealed that "someone broke into our little theater and took some of our equipment."

"We got robbed, Andy," he told his comedic sidekick Andy Richter. "Robbed!"

"And whoever broke in here had to stare at 350 cardboard cutouts of exuberant fans in the eyes and say, 'Hey, don't mind me. I'm going to steal some s—,' " Conan continued, referencing to the faux audience his crew had set up in stands.

According to field producer Jason Chillemi, the culprit made off with several laptops used to conduct Zoom interviews and the show's wooden clapperboard, a device that helps in the synchronizing of picture and audio.

"That's the lowest. I can't think of anything lower," O'Brien remarked after he was informed of what was stolen from the set. "Okay, the laptops — fine. [But] you took the slate? That's crazy."

Despite the loss, Conan took the theft in stride. Joking to Richter, the host remarked what the show has become since "no one breaks into The Tonight Show and steals all the equipment."

"What happened to us? We've become this garage band that drives around. We've got our van and we parked it in an alley, and someone broke in and took our amps," Conan quipped. "What is that? This doesn't happen to the other talk show hosts."

"What kind of new low is this for us," he continued, laughing. "Man, just for the laugh alone, maybe it's worth it."

O'Brien announced that he was setting up shop at Largo, a historic theater known for hosting stand-up comedy, in July.

In accordance with safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, the show opted not to have an in-person audience or interviews — instead allowing fans to submit photos of themselves to be featured in the crowd and guests to call in through Zoom.