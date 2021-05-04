Conan O'Brien Announces Air Date of Final Episode of TBS Series Conan Ahead of Move to HBO Max

"We're going to create, I think, a really fun, special environment," the comedian said of the final episodes of his late night series

Conan O'Brien has set a date to say goodbye to TBS.

On Monday, the 58-year-old comedian confirmed that he will end his nightly talk show series on June 24. O'Brien previously shared that he would be taking a step back from late-night television to host a weekly variety series on HBO Max in November.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an announcement on YouTube, the host began, "As some of you have heard, it's been out there for a while now, but we're making it official. We are winding down our TBS show. The plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future with I think what will be my fourth iteration of a program."

Joking around that a lesson from "a very old Buddhist monk" was the inspiration behind his decision, O'Brien continued, "... Now the plan is we're going to be showing a lot of clips of our favorite moments from the last 11 years. We're going to have some special guests. We're going to create, I think, a really fun, special environment."

Thanking those who worked behind the scenes on the series, O'Brien added that he is "eternally grateful" and "very proud of what we've accomplished here." The last episode of the series, according to a press release, will be an extended hour-long finale.

Conan O'Brien of TBS’s CONAN Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last year, the comedian joked about his move to the HBO streaming service.

"In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'" he said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to Conan, the comedian hosted Late Night with Conan O'Brien on NBC from 1993 to 2009. In 2009, he was tapped to take over for Jay Leno on The Tonight Show, now hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

O'Brien left after just one year, however, saying in a statement at the time that he could not "participate in what I honestly believe is [The Tonight Show's] destruction." In 2010, he joined TBS with Conan, and has since hosted more than 1,400 episodes of the show.

RELATED VIDEO: Conan O'Brien Shows Off His Not-So-Sexy Stripper Skills

"28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television," Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a statement. "We're incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the 'Conan Without Borders' specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family."

"Conan's unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades," added Casey Bloys, chief content officer, HBO and HBO Max. "We can't wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week."

In addition to the new weekly variety series, O'Brien will continue working on his travel special series, Conan Without Borders.