The 'Community' Movie Is Headed to Peacock — Find Out Who's in to Make Fans' 8-Year-Long Dream Come True

Community fans' dream of #SixSeasonsandaMovie is getting ever closer!

Peacock announced on Friday that it has picked up the feature-length extension of the popular NBC comedy, and much of the series' original cast — including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong — and on board to reprise their roles.

"'Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can't wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

McHale, who will also executive producer the project, posted a photo of the phrase "...and a movie" to Instagram as he teased the film.

McHale tagged the already announced cast members, as well as original costars Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover, who were not included in the official movie announcement. Chevy Chase, who left Community after season 4 following disagreements with Harmon, was also not included in the announcement.

An NBC spokesperson confirmed that McHale, Pudi, Brie, Jacobs, Rash and Jeong are the only returning cast members "at this time." All three of the main cast not announced for the movie notably did not return to the show for its final season. Chase's character was killed off the series, and Glover has since seen success in music as Childish Gambino and with his FX series Atlanta.

Peacock called the Community announcement a "highly competitive situation" in its release.

"Community was light years ahead of its time when it premiered on NBC in 2009 and we are thrilled to once again visit the brilliant minds of Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest and this impeccable cast," said Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. "We are grateful to Peacock, our partners at UTV and to all the zealous fans who have cherished this iconic show."

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Brie opened up about the potential of the long-awaited Community movie coming to fruition, explaining that she was just as unsure of the wait as fans of the show were.

"I don't know what the hold-up is. It's beyond my pay grade," Brie said. "I'm crossing my fingers as much as anyone. I'm truly waiting to hear on an update about that."

Now that fans have their update, they still have to wait on the announcement of a director, release date and further casting.

Until then, Community's stars have embarked on plenty of other projects since the series' 2015 end, including Brie's new film Spin Me Round, which included kissing scenes that she told PEOPLE she warned husband Dave Franco about beforehand.

"You don't want to blindside anyone, I think, with that information," she said. "But at the same time, it's a part of our job. It's a strange part and I can see how to the outside eye [it might come off]."