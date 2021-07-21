On the latest episode of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Never Have I Ever star opens up about life with girlfriend Tiffany Haddish

Common 'Evolved' Into the Man He Is Now with Tiffany Haddish: 'I Listen to What She Has to Say'

They say the key to any healthy relationship is good communication, and that's one lesson Common says he knows all about.

The award-winning rapper, actor and activist — who's currently back on the small-screen playing Dr. Chris Jackson in Netflix's Never Have I Ever — opened up on the latest episode of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, sharing sweet details about his relationship with girlfriend Tiffany Haddish, including what all he's doing to make it work.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want," the star, 49, tells host Janine Rubenstein. "I've evolved and gotten to that place."

For more from Common, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Common Tiffany Haddish Common and Tiffany Haddish | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

He also knows when to share the floor. "I listen and take things in and try to do my best to understand," says Common. "I listen to what Tiffany would have to say about how she feels about something and just try to understand it instead of always having an answer."

He has been dating the comedian and actress for over a year now and when it comes to what he loves most about Haddish, he points to the fact that they bring out the best in one another.

Common Common | Credit: Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. And listen to Common's interview below:

"It's about really just being in a relationship where you can grow and you really support each other's purpose and vision. I'm making you better, you're making me better," he says, adding, "and you can have fun."

Haddish, 41, who recently wrapped a hilarious stint hosting Discovery Channel's Shark Week, is no stranger to having a good time.

As for Common, "people think I'm just so serious, but I like to have fun," he says. "I need to enjoy life. So I feel, with Tiffany and I, I've been experiencing that and I'm grateful for that."

Common Tiffany Haddish Common and Tiffany Haddish | Credit: Tiffany Haddish Instagram

Haddish is also responsible for getting him to watch Never Have I Ever, long before he landed a role on the hit Mindy Kaling-produced teen comedy-drama.