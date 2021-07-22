On the latest episode of PEOPLE Every Day, the Never Have I Ever star shared his goals for the future

Common Talks Never Have I Ever and Being a Tony Award Shy of an EGOT

With an Emmy, multiple Grammys and a 2015 Oscar for Best Original Song, Common is well on his way to being the first EGOT-winning rapper. And the star may have his sights set on a Tony one day.

"I want to do theater for sure," Common, 49, tells PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein.

The star, who's currently on Netflix's hit teen drama-comedy series Never Have I Ever, says a stint on Broadway may not be too far down the line. "God willing, in due time, I'll be doing some theater on Broadway or maybe creating my own piece of theater at some time."

Though he's highly decorated already, Common says he tries not to think about awards — too much. "To me it's about putting my heart and soul into the art and doing the best work. Do I want the awards? Yes. I would be faking if I said I didn't want those awards, but it first starts with the art."

These days, fans are getting to see him in action on the small screen, as debonair dermatologist Dr. Chris Jackson, opposite Poorna Jagannathan on season 2 of the Mindy Kaling-produced Netflix hit, Never Have I Ever.

"He has a lot of layers to him to be honest," says Common of his new character. "He's flashy and successful and really loves himself. But you really see he's a caring person and a person who is trying to be a good father. It was fun. He's not me but he has some elements of me."

One fan of Dr. Jackson will undoubtedly be the star's girlfriend Tiffany Haddish, who introduced Common to the show long before he got the role. But if Haddish, 41, hasn't seen his work on the show yet, he's in no place to complain.