Manny MUA Guides Young LGBTQ People in New Snapchat Series Coming Out — Watch the Trailer

A new Snapchat series is spotlighting the coming out stories of six young LGBTQ+ people.

On Coming Out, the individuals invite viewers into their lives as they share the next milestone in their journey with a little help from a beloved member of the LGBTQ+ community, Manny MUA. The series is executive produced by Chloë Grace Moretz.

Over the course of six weekly episodes, each person has the makeup artist and YouTuber to guide them as they prepare to come out to their loved ones.

"We're going to be ourselves," Manny tells one Coming Out star in the trailer. "And that's what you want to express to her — 'I'm being me.'"

"Coming out for me wasn't super easy, so if I can help in any way, shape or form — help other people come out — that would be amazing," Manny, 30, tells PEOPLE of his involvement in the series. "The cool thing about getting to be able to do this with Snapchat [is] their audience is so predominantly young, and they'll be able to see people like themselves coming out and having great experiences with it."

"I wish 15 years ago that I could have had people that I could see and look up to in my coming out experience," he adds.

The Lunar Beauty founder says he hopes viewers will be inspired "to see these people's lives transforming, and hopefully [this] instills maybe a little bit of braveness in them."

Each episode of Coming Out will include a swipe-up at the end to The Trevor Project, where audiences can access and explore LGBTQ+ resources.

Produced by 44 Blue Productions, Coming Out premieres Sunday on Snapchat Discover, with new episodes launching weekly through Aug. 29.