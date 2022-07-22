The Biggest TV and Movie Trailers From Comic-Con 2022, Including Vampire Academy and Teen Wolf
Comic-Con 2022 is in full swing!
For the first time since 2019, the event is back at the San Diego Convention Center this year, and there are a lot of big pop culture moments in store.
In addition to all the entertaining panels with fan-favorite stars, one of the most exciting parts about Comic-Con is getting the first look at the most anticipated movie and TV releases.
Paramount+ shared the official teaser for the anticipated Teen Wolf movie starring Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin, while Disney+ gave a brief glimpse of the upcoming reboot of the National Treasure films, titled National Treasure: Edge of History.
Plus, Marvel Studios is set to give a sneak peek at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which could include the first looks at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels.
Ahead, take a look at some of the biggest trailers that have been released during Comic-Con so far.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
In the official trailer for the Paramount Pictures film, we see Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine, and Sophia Lillis go on an epic adventure.
National Treasure: Edge of History
Disney+ shared the very first glimpse of the National Treasure reboot series, which shows Lisette Olivera staring dramatically at the camera.
Teen Wolf: The Movie
In the official teaser trailer for Paramount+'s Teen Wolf movie, Tyler Posey makes a grand return as Scott McCall.
Vampire Academy
Based on the YA novel of the same name, the first teaser for Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre's Peacock original shows stars Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves in action.
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Paramount+ shared a first-look clip from Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head.
Rugrats
Paramount+ shared a teaser trailer for season 2 of Rugrats.
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Netflix shared the official trailer for the upcoming third season of the animated series.
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Marvel shared the first look at its upcoming animated series, which features Maya Hawke, Daveed Diggs, Alison Brie, Jennifer Hudson, Method Man, Cobie Smulders, and Wesley Snipes in guest voice roles.