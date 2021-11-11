Zarna Garg, who immigrated to the U.S. from India when she was 16, performs comedy live across the country

Comedian Zarna Garg Jokes About 'Trashing' Her Family: 'It Comes Easily to Me'

For comedian Zarna Garg, nothing is off-limits when it comes to her stand-up material — especially not her family!

During Meredith Corporation's Asian American Association's (A3) Diwali event last week, Garg, 41, performed a routine that poked some good-natured fun at her in-laws, her immigrant status, and more.

"I am an immigrant, I came to America with $9 in my pocket," said Garg, who was raised in Bombay, India, and immigrated to the United States when she was 16. "$10,000 in the bank, but $9 in the pocket."

"And you know, I miss my family back home, my food, my culture," she continued. "Not enough to want to go back, but I'm really generous on the Facebook likes."

The mother of three performs comedy live in New York City and across the country (her Friday show at the New York Comedy Festival is sold out), in addition to maintaining a presence on TikTok and at virtual events like A3's. During the event, she went on to tease that the bindi she wears is "a PR thing."

"I get asked a lot of questions about the bindi ... it's nothing — it's a sticker!" Garg joked, adding, "Bindi on, ready to meet the in-laws. Bindi off, ready for spring break."

"I dreamt of coming to America, just like Eddie Murphy," she later said, referencing the 1988 film. "When you're outside America looking in, everything looks so much more fun here — really. Like people frolicking in hot tubs, jacuzzis, bubble baths. In India, you get water in a bucket."

"There's buckets in America too, but they're filled with fried chicken," she added.

Garg also referenced her kids and husband of 23 years in the routine.

"I've been married for 23 years to a really nice man. We are the perfect Indian couple — we do math for fun, we take romantic long walks into the park and discuss interest rates," she said. "And my husband, he's a nice guy. He went to a great college, has an amazing job, he's what you in America would call a catch."

"I know this because his mother reminds me," she continued. "Every day."

Afterwards, she joked that teasing her family is her specialty.