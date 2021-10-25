Comedian Trevor Moore's Cause of Death Revealed Almost 3 Months After He Was Found Dead at 41

More than two months after Trevor Moore died, his cause of death has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Moore, 41, died on Aug. 7 from blunt force trauma to the head, PEOPLE confirms. His death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner-coroner.

While no other details were given about how the comedian died, TMZ previously reported that he appeared to have fallen off a balcony in his home. The coroner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for more details.

At the time of his death, his manager shared a statement on behalf of his family and his wife, Aimee Carlson.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world," the statement said.

"We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever," the statement continued. "We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving."

Moore was known for co-founding the Whitest Kids U' Know comedy troupe at the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 1999 with Zach Cregger and Sam Brown. The trio was later joined by Timmy Williams and Darren Trumeter.

Cregger and Brown shared a statement in August on the website for WKUK's animated movie, Mars, calling Moore's death "unimaginable."

"Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable," they wrote.