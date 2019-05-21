Australian Comedian Tommy Little Injures Hand During On-Air Stunt

Well, that didn’t go as planned.

Comedian Tommy Little found himself the victim of a stunt gone during an appearance on the Australian daily news program The Project over the weekend.

Little attempted to break a plank of wood in two on the show but instead, walked away with a hurt hand.

“So I thought to finish off the rubdown, Hammish if you wouldn’t mind,” Little said before attempting to punch the wood.

When it didn’t break, Little immediately doubled over in pain.

“Do it again! One more time, come on!” said the co-hosts, prompting Little to throw one last punch.

Again, the board remained uncracked and Little screamed out in pain.

Little shared a video of the incident on Instagram, showing off his injury.

“Thanks for all your concerns about my stupidity on last night’s show,” he wrote on Monday. “You can swipe to see my hand today (and a comparison shot of my left hand that’s not busted up).”

Little said he was still unsure if his hand was broken, but was treating it with the help of some alcohol.

“A few whiskeys seem to be doing the trick,” he added.