Comedian with Tourette Syndrome Impresses America's Got Talent Judges with Standup Routine

America’s Got Talent fans, meet Samuel J. Comroe.

Comroe, who has Tourette Syndrome, made his debut on the reality competition series on Tuesday, when he impressed judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Simon Cowell with his comedic talents.

What set Comroe apart was that his standup focused on how he’s lived life with Tourette Syndrome, which causes him to have facial twitches and to blink quickly.

When Comroe, who has been doing comedy for 10 years, was introduced onstage, Mandel noticed his twitching and asked, “Are you nervous?”

“No, I have Tourette Syndrome, so I twitch a lot. I blink real fast, my head flops around,” Comroe explained. “If you see that, it’s kind of cute.”

As part of his routine, Comroe shared a (hilarious) childhood memory from when he attended Tourettes camp as a kid.

“This is a true story. When I was 10 years old, my parents sent me to Tourettes camp. Yeah, that’s where the joke should end. It’s a real place and I didn’t realize it ’til this moment, but I found out that when other people twitch, it makes me twitch more,” he said, as Mel B laughed. “So on the first day they put us in a circle with 100 kids. The kid next to me did a shoulder roll and my Tourettes saw that and took that as a challenge and I threw him a head flop.”

After his routine aired, Comroe, who received four yeses from judges, tweeted, “Truly blessed. Thank you @howiemandel @heidiklum @OfficialMelB @SimonCowell for the kind words. Thank you @AGT for the opportunity. Lets go the distance!”

He said of the opportunity to compete on the show, “This means everything. I’ve worked my entire life for a moment like this. They don’t come very often. I’m really grateful. I just had a baby girl and this is a beautiful opportunity.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.