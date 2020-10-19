Comedian Jeff Dye Says ‘Some Women Like Funny Guys’ After Spending Time with Kristin Cavallari

The comedian appeared to be referencing his new romance with Kristin Cavallari in a recent Instagram post

Jeff Dye may be just Kristin Cavallari's type!

On Sunday, the comedian shared a goofy mirror selfie on Instagram and seemed to reference his new romance with the reality star in his caption.

"Some women like hot guys, some women like funny guys. 🤷🏻‍♂️ don’t be salty," he wrote.

Earlier this month, Cavallari, 33, and Dye, 37, first sparked relationship speculation when they were spotted showing PDA in Chicago. Footage obtained by TMZ caught the pair kissing at a bar.

A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the Uncommon James founder was spending time with Dye, but that she was "taking it super slow" with the comedian because her "priority" is her family. However, the insider noted that Dye's humor was certainly a bonus point for Cavallari.

"It's new, but they've been talking for a while," the source said last week. "It's not serious. Kristin has her kids and is going through a divorce, and family is still her priority. Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh. She's having fun but taking it super slow."

The new romance comes six months after Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, 37, announced their split in April after seven years together. They share three children: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Cavallari — who just released a new cookbook, True Comfort — recently opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Cutler and how they had been struggling privately for years.

"I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as 'couple goals,'" she said. "I was like, 'If you guys only knew.' "

"We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made," Cavallari added of the divorce.

Despite some difficult legal back-and-forth in the weeks following their divorce announcement, Cavallari said she and Cutler have now settled into a co-parenting routine and that she still cares "so much about him."

She also then told PEOPLE that she was enjoying the single life.