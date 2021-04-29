The comedian surprised her Instagram followers on Wednesday by sharing a photo with her wife, Jenney Shamash, explaining that they tied the knot in January

Comedian Hannah Gadbsy Reveals She Got Married in January: 'I Am Full of Very Positive Feelings'

Hannah Gadsby is married!

The comedian, 43, surprised her Instagram followers on Wednesday by sharing a photo with her wife, Jenney Shamash, explaining in the caption that they tied the knot in January.

"I would like to introduce all y'all to Jenney Shamash. She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts," Gadsby captioned the post. "It is a joy to behold. We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it."

She added, "For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story. My heart felt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality."

Along with the photo of the couple, Gadsby also shared a video of herself listening to a silly voice message — presumably from Shamash.

Shamash was a producer on Gadsby's most recent Netflix special, Douglas, according to IMDB.

Gadsby lives in Australia, where same-sex marriage was legalized in 2017. She's often used her comedy to uplift marginalize voices and create space for them in places they might not otherwise feel they belong.

In her first Netflix special, Nanette, Gadsby weaved her narrative around classical art history, her identity as gender non-conforming, and sexual trauma. The special earned her an Emmy award and a Peabody Award.

She used Douglas to address her autism diagnosis how it affects her life. She also touched on her growing career after the success of Nanette and how she's learned to turn criticism into material, instead of taking it personally.

Gadsby also touched on her diagnosis in a recent op-ed for Vanity Fair, in which she discusses her wardrobe — specifically how her autism has impacted the clothes she chooses to wear.

"I only wear blue clothes because they have a calming effect on me, and I am very easily overwhelmed in public spaces. It's a solution and I like it," she wrote. "It has been an unfortunate fact my entire life that the way I look makes many people angry and compels even more people to openly mock and deride my appearance."