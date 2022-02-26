Foul Play Potentially Suspected in Comedian Donny Davis' Death, Per Nevada Fire Department

Foul play might have played a factor in the death of famed comedian Donny Davis, the Clark County Fire Department said in a report obtained by PEOPLE.

Davis died Tuesday after being discovered unresponsive in a hotel in Las Vegas' Resorts World, according to the report. He was 43.

Per the document, hotel security was called to a room in the Conrad Hotel about an unconscious man "in the room turning blue and biting his tongue" around 5:30 a.m. local time. Security performed chest compressions before the fire department arrived and "advised they thought there might be foul play due to the number of other subjects in the room and having trouble getting any information from them," according to the report.

A doctor in communication with the fire department suggested Davis be taken to the hospital. Four witnesses were then taken to an interview area and the fire department removed the comedian's body from the hotel room, closing off the entrance. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the report states.

One female witness told police, per the report, that she and her friends met the comedian and another man at Resorts World's Dawg House bar around midnight. Later in the evening, a bartender allegedly "refused" Davis service because he was "too intoxicated." Davis later retreated to his room around 3:30 a.m., before the witness and the other man with Davis arrived at 5:00 a.m., she told police. Upon their arrival, she says she "noticed Davis was sitting in a chair, but his face and hands were turning purple." She touched his hand, which she says was "freezing" and realized he wasn't breathing. The witness called hotel security who arrived at the room minutes later.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department could not confirm to PEOPLE if foul play is suspected. The Clark County Coroner's Office tells PEOPLE the cause of death has not been determined as they are awaiting further testing.

During his career, Davis frequently performed with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas, and Mariah Carey. The famed impersonator joined Britney Spears' residency in Las Vegas as a dancer in 2013. He also appeared on Chelsea Handler's Chelsea Lately.