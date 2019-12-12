Comedian Chris Cotton Dies at Age 32 — 2 Months Before His Baby Is Due

Image zoom Chris Cotton GoFundMe

Comedian Chris Cotton, best known for his work on Comedy Central, has died. He was 32 years old.

The network announced the tragic news on Thursday, tweeting, “We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed.”

Cotton’s cause of death has not yet been made public.

At the time of his death, the Philadelphia native and his wife of eight years, Erica, were expecting a child, due on Feb. 11. The couple set up a baby gift registry on Target with the message, “We are so excited that you would like to shower us with gifts as we celebrate the coming of Baby Blu. We can not wait to meet him/her!”

A GoFundMe page has been set up with proceeds going towards Erica and their family. As of Thursday afternoon, the page has raised over $32,500 of the $35,000 goal. The donations come from over 376 donors thus far.

“If Chris ever made you laugh, enraged or shake your head please pay that forward with a donation,” the GoFundMe page reads. It also says that there will be upcoming memorial/comedy shows in both New York City and Philadelphia to honor Cotton.

According to Cotton’s recently published memoir, What My Dad Did: My Theory on Joke Writing, he made frequent appearances at the Raven Lounge in Philadelphia as part of Center City Comedy. Last year, he joined Comedy Central as part of the network’s Creators Program, where he co-wrote and co-starred in the online weekday talk show Every Damn Day.

In July 2018, he hosted the red carpet coverage for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis. His IMDb profile states that he also appeared in the 2015 web series Carpool Rules and the TV movie Diwal’oween in 2017.

A memorial service for Cotton is scheduled for Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. at The Loft at City Winery in Philadelphia, according to the restaurant’s website.