"I have few words. Candy passed away today at home suddenly," the comedian's manager and wife, Denise Tompkins, said in a statement on Christmas Day

Comedian Candy Palmater, Known for The Candy Show and Trailer Park Boys, Dead at 53

Candy Palmater, a comedian who was best known for her work on The Candy Show and Trailer Park Boys, has died. She was 53.

On Saturday, Palmater's wife and manager, Denise Tompkins, announced that the star had died at her home in a social media statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Post by Denise," she wrote. "I have few words. Candy passed away today at home suddenly. I will post [more] information soon."

The caption was accompanied by an image that read, "A great glowing spirit left our world today," above Palmater's birth and death dates.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Further details surrounding Palmater's death were not immediately released, though she had previously been hospitalized for a few weeks, according to posts from her social media feed.

The comedian first shared that she was in the hospital in early December, alongside a photograph of herself with a nasal cannula.

In mid-December, Palmater offered an update, revealing that she was diagnosed with a rare condition called eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

"14 nights in the hospital but if it wasn't for the compassion, abilities and the humanity of the people of Saint Michaels I don't know how I would manage," she wrote in a post.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Candy Palmater Credit: Candy Palmater Instagram

Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Palmater created and hosted The Candy Show on APTN and was a regular co-host on the talk show The Social.

She also starred in a selection of other television shows, including Trailer Park Boys, Sex & Violence and Forgive Me.

In a statement, The Social reacted to Palmater's death and paid a tribute to the late star.