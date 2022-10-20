Andy Dick is facing more legal trouble after getting arrested in Santa Barbara, California, last week.

The Santa Barbara Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the comedian, 56, was arrested on Oct. 13 after they received a report of burglary in process. His bail was set at $50,000.

The homeowners informed officers that they did not know Dick and he was not authorized to be on the property. Dick was allegedly stealing power tools from the home, according to TMZ.

The NewsRadio star remains behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree residential burglary, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Public defender Brian Mathis, who is representing Dick, shared a statement with PEOPLE following his arrest.

"The Santa Barbara County Office of the Public Defender represents Mr. Dick," he said. "We are confident additional facts will come to light supporting Mr. Dick as this case moves forward."

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The arrest comes amid a growing list of alleged sexual offenses and other crimes on Dick's part, including several instances of public groping — some of which were caught on camera.

In May, Dick was arrested in Orange County, California for suspected felony sexual battery. Police were called after an adult male at O'Neill Regional Park claimed the comedian had sexually assaulted him.

Last year, the star was arrested in Los Angeles in June on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. In November of that year, he was arrested again after allegedly attacking his boyfriend with a liquor bottle.

Dick — who is father to three children with two different women — has also run into repeated legal trouble with regard to drug possession over the years.