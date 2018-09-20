Colton Underwoods Meets 3 of His Bachelor Contestants, Talks Being a Virgin in the Fantasy Suite

Colton Underwood‘s Bachelor journey is officially underway.

On Thursday’s episode of her talk show, Ellen DeGeneres surprises the former NFL player by bringing three of his contestants out to meet him for the very first time.

The lucky ladies are Sydney, Annie and Katie, who are each tasked with answering rapid-fire questions anywhere from what they find most attractive about their leading man to how many points a touchdown is. The catch? Only one of them — Annie — actually gets to greet him up-close after winning the round of “Know or Go.”

Underwood also sits down to catch up with DeGeneres, revealing he’s ready to turn the page after his past relationships with The Bachelorette‘s Becca Kufrin, as well as Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I definitely got the closure that I needed from Becca,” he says. “I’m still good friends with [her fiancé] Garrett [Yrigoyen] — Becca actually congratulated me after I got named, same with Tia.”

“Tia and I still continue to have a good friendship, we text here and there,” he adds. “But I’m so ready, I’m so excited to not only meet my fiancée and my wife but also the mother of my children and somebody I want to spend the rest of my life with. I feel like I was born to be a dad, so I’m really super excited for this.”

So what’s he looking for in his future wife?

“I need somebody who’s fun, spontaneous, outgoing,” he says. “Appearance-wise, it’s sort of all across the board, but I just need somebody who’s a good person and somebody who could be a good mother.”

“I like to be challenged in a relationship, too,” he adds. “Somebody who can push me and allow me to grow and sort of take me out of my comfort zone at times.”

And of course, Bachelor Nation is dying to know how Underwood — a virgin — feels about the Fantasy Suites.

“I’m looking forward to the Fantasy Suites. You can do more in the Fantasy Suites than just have sex!” he says, jokingly adding: “I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out.”

But above all, he’s hoping to use that one-on-one private time to find out “the little things” about his potential partners.

“You guys get to see the big storylines on TV,” he says. “I’m looking forward to [asking], ‘What’s your favorite snack? What kind of dog do you like?’ Just the little, everyday things that you guys don’t care about.”

Ellen airs weekdays (check local listings), The Bachelor premieres in January on ABC.